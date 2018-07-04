By Casey Chaffin

Keizertimes I ntern

Two weeks ago, three siblings came to the Department of Human Services Child Welfare Office for foster placement. Immediately, several Child Welfare staff began trying to find one foster home for all three kids, because sustaining remaining family ties is a priority. Other work was cast aside, and they spent an entire day searching for a placement.

They were unsuccessful.

“We ended up separately placing them in three different homes and out of county,” said Gwen Slippy, Marion County’s Foster Parent Recruitment, Retention and Training Specialist. No Marion County foster homes had the space.

This is a day in the life of the DHS Child Welfare Office. As of the latest DHS Child Welfare count, there were 603 kids in foster care in Marion County. 204 of those kids are in “child specific” homes, meaning they’ve been placed with certified relatives or with other people in their lives who certified their home for fostering. That leaves the remaining 399 children to be placed in 77 general-certified homes—an average of about five foster children per home.

According to DHS policy, single foster parents may have up to four children, including their biological children, in the home. Couples may have up to seven children in the home. Due to an extreme shortage of certified foster parents, these higher numbers are the new normal for those fostering.

These circumstances are especially difficult when a single foster home takes on multiple children who aren’t related to each other. In this instance, “It could be that that foster parent is working four different cases, which means four different caseworkers, four different attorneys, four different visits per week. Not every home is that way, but to give that perspective for some homes, that’s the craziness of