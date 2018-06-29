March 21, 1930 – June 11, 2018

Marian L. Franken passed away peacefully in her sleep at age 88 on June 11, 2018.

Her family was at her side.

Marian was born March 21, 1930 in rural Brown County, Nebraska.The Great Depression was just beginning.

Her mother Edith died unexpectedly when Marian was just four. Marians father remarried two years later and she became one of six in a blended family, living in the Sandhills of Nebraska.

After graduating high school in 1948 she got her teaching certificate and taught in a one room schoolhouse.

Marian, ready for a change ,set out for Omaha. She lived at the YWCA and worked for Mutal of Omaha. Marian met Francis, the love of her life ,and they married June 11, 1955. The new couple moved to Bellevue where their three daughters were born. Marian was an excellent homemaker and cook. She sewed, painted, wallpapered, knit, and canned and cooked all the goods from the garden. In 1974 Frank retired and the family moved to Corvallis, Oregon. After the girls graduated and moved, the couple moved to West Salem.They were married for 38 years when Frank died in1993. Marian sold her house, moved to Keizer where she had her dream house built. She resided there for the next 30 years. Marian traveled to Italy, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia, and Switzerland.

Marian enjoyed her friends her rose garden and her family and bridge. She moved to Portland the last few years to be close to her kids.

Marian is survived by her sister Vernice of Iowa and daughters Barbara Moore of Bend Oregon, Julie Warren of Goldendale Washington and Leslie Maynard of Oregon City and grandsons Matthew and Jason of Tempe Arizona. She will be laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetary with Frank. A small service will be held at a later date.