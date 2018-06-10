By DEREK WILEY

Of the Keizertimes

Claggett Creek Middle School didn’t look like a first-year program as it dominated Independence on Saturday, June 2 at McNary High School.

Scoring four goals in the first half and eight in the second, the Panthers won 12-0 in the final game of their first regular season.

“Something happens to us. The first half we go pretty slow,” CCMS head coach Jose Mosqueda said. “The second half it’s like a whole new team. We struggle with a lot of teams in the first half and we come back in the second half. I don’t know if it’s a warm up time.”

Eighth grader Aron Montoya, one of Claggett’s two captains, scored the Panthers first goal in the opening seconds. The other captain, Jorge Ruiz, then put CCMS up 2-0. Goals by Xavier Grantham off a corner kick and Sage Allen gave the Panthers a 4-0 lead at intermission.

Ruiz then started the second half with three straight goals to give CCMS a commanding 7-0 advantage. A header by Alejandro Alvarez-Perez with an assist from Angel Vargas made the score 8-0.

After a Ray Pacheco goal stretched the lead to 9-0, Adair Barocio scored the final three goals.

Goalkeepers Ramirez (first half) and Allen (second half) combined for the shutout.

Playing in leagues through the Salem-Keizer Education Foundation and the Keizer