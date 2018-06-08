By DEREK WILEY

Of the Keizertimes

McNary’s Athletic Booster Club received a $50,000 check from Skyline Ford on Tuesday, June 5 to purchase a new scoreboard at its turf field.

The new 18-foot, 9-inch tall and 25-foot wide scoreboard features a 5-foot, 9-inch tall and 15-foot, 11 inch wide LED screen for live track results and sponsors.

The scoreboard can also post shots on goal during soccer games.

“It’s a dynamic scoreboard in that it can work for track, lacrosse, soccer, all of our user groups inside and outside of McNary can use this,” McNary Athletic Director Scott Gragg said. “Obviously, football will benefit from this, but many more groups will benefit as well.”

Joe Egli, president of the booster club, said the scoreboard is scheduled to arrive in six weeks and will be unveiled at McNary’s Blue Day on Saturday, Aug. 18.