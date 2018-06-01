June 9, 1925 – May 12, 2018

Marie Halbeisen Sullivan, long time Oregon resident, died on May 12, 2018 in Keizer. Friends and family will gather on June 9, 11 a.m. to celebrate Marie’s life and 93rd birthday at Restlawn Funeral Home, 201 Oak Grove Rd. NW, Salem.

Marie Manitsas was born to parents Margaret Crews and Peter Manitsas on June 9, 1925. She was the third of eight children born in Wilmington, NC.

During World War II, Marie married her sweetheart William Branton King. Their children William, Nancy and Susan King were born in NC. Upon her husband’s accidental death, a young widowed Marie relocated to Salem/Keizer Oregon. This tenacious Tarheel grew webfeet and dropped her southern accent, but not the tradition of Southern hospitality.

Marie married Lyle Halbeisen in Salem and son Steven was born. They were members of the Keizer Volunteer Fire and Auxillary, business owners of Lyle’s Furnace Service and the Flower Boutique. Keizer was their home where they raised Bill, Nancy, Sue and Steve.

In 1996, Lyle passed, but widowhood was short-lived when Marie and Thomas Sullivan married. Together they enjoyed blending their families and hosting innumerable card games.

Marie was a beloved mother, friend, aunt, sister and grandmother. She was a domestic goddess always sharing her beautiful home and scrumptious goodies. She was preceded in death by husbands; William King, Lyle Halbeisen, and Thomas Sullivan, son, Steven Halbeisen, and grandsons Jefferson and Morgan Taylor. She is survived by her children, Bill (Pha) King, Nancy King Taylor, Susan (Jerry) King Koontz; daughter-in-law Debra Halbeisen; step-children Jerry and Barbara Miner, Gary and Alan Sullivan; grandsons Matt Koontz, Jerry and Bill King, Brice and Alex Halbeisen, brother John Manitsas, and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that you donate to Make-A-Wish Foundation.