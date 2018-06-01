By DEREK WILEY

Of the Keizertimes

After playing basketball and running track at McNary for four years, Kailey Doutt couldn’t pick a favorite.

At George Fox University, she won’t have to, as Doutt has signed to play both sports.

“I definitely didn’t want to give up one or the other,” Doutt said. “I decided to look into basketball and track and George Fox is perfect for that and I’m super excited about it. It played a big role in my decision. It wasn’t the only reason I chose to go there. I love the coaches and both of the programs are super good and the academics are great there.”

Doutt knows George Fox well after watching her older brother Johnathan play basketball there over the past four years.

“I knew he had a really good experience there and we know that he got a good education and he really liked the school and the program and the coaches kind of knew me through him so that kind of helped initiate contact,” Doutt said. “I was familiar with the campus. I actually went with him when he went on his freshman orientation. I’ve watched him play multiple times so I know the facilities.”

Basketball is in the Doutt’s blood.

“My grandpa coached my mom in high school and she won state championships and my dad also won a state championship so it’s been in the family forever,” Kailey said. “My grandpa was a really good basketball player and then my brother growing up, I watched him play so that got me into it.”

But Kailey wasn’t always sure it was her game.

“I actually did gymnastics and dance and was a super big girly girl when I was younger and my parents didn’t think I was going to play,” Doutt said. “They were very worried about it but that didn’t happen.”

Doutt’s parents began coaching her in the third grade in the Keizer Youth Basketball Association.

“They coached me through eighth grade and then they also coached my sister (Leah) fifth through eighth grade,” Doutt said. “They coached two teams at one point at one time. They’re super into it and they want to continue coaching so we’ll see if that happens. It’s a big part of my family. Everyday there’s something basketball, either my brother’s games, our games, practice.”

As a sophomore at McNary, Doutt was voted Greater Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2016 as the Lady Celts finished fourth at the state tournament.

Doutt was then selected Girls Basketball Player of the Year as a senior after averaging 18.4 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Lady Celts.

Doutt said, “It was one of my big goals in the back of my mind all season and I was super excited when I got it. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and my coaches throughout the years. I’m super thankful for my parents for supporting me throughout the years and coaching me and both of the coaches (Derick Handley and Elizabeth Doran) I had in high school did a lot to help me to get to where I was and I definitely wouldn’t be the athlete that I am without them. It showed that all the work that I put into basketball paid off and I was super excited that other people noticed.”

The highlight of the season came when Doutt hit a jump shot at the buzzer to win 30-29 at Forest Grove.

“It was a stack play and I was actually supposed to go more towards the basket,” Doutt said. “People were supposed to set screens but I read the play and I went to the opposite side of the hoop because no one was over there and my teammate set a really good screen and the girl wasn’t able to get around it at all. I got a really quick shot off and luckily it went in. I thought it was going to be short when I released it and I was freaking out but everyone screamed and jumped up and it was crazy. The adrenaline rush was crazy. I was in shock for forever and I couldn’t stop smiling.”

Doutt’s sister, Leah, a freshman on the team, threw the inbounds pass on the play.

“My family was super excited because we’re a really big basketball family and my parents were super happy for us and me and my sister were screaming in the car afterwards and listening to music really loud,” Doutt said. “We were really pumped up. It was super exciting.”

Doutt then played in the Northwest Shootout, an all-star game of Oregon versus Washington’s best seniors.

“I made a lot of new friends and they were all very fun and easy to get along with,” Doutt said. “It was a really good weekend. And it was great to play against some really good competition. I got to guard some really good players. It was a really fun experience to see what I could do and play against some really good players.”

On the track, Doutt finished second in the 800-meter run at the Greater Valley Conference Championships as both a freshman and sophomore. Her best finish at state was 13th.

After a stress fracture shortened her junior track season, Doutt returned to place third in the 800 at the district meet as a senior.