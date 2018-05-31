Here is a complete list of Keizer businesses and residents willing to share water:

The City Of Keizer is activating three water stations at City Hall on the Chalmers Jones Skate Park side off Rickman Rd in the parking lot.

(Business) Willamette Valley Appliance -Keizer

(Business) Salem-Keizer Volcanoes

(Business) KeyBank

(Business) Delaney Madison Grill

(Business) CASA of Marion County Oregon – hose out by front door.

(Business) Reliable Computer Services, LLC

(Business) Odd Moe’s Pizza Keizer – Open 11am-10pm today & tomorrow and 11am-11pm Friday

(Business/Residence) Gerald Pygott, Owner of PSC Marketing Group, at his residence 4765 Riverwood Drive – this is a private residence so please be respectful of his property and time.

(Business) Tony’s Kingdom of Comics and Collectibles 3856 River Rd, Keizer – inside faucet/sink

(Business) Keiser Heidi-Integrity Medical Evaluations Inc. 5845 Shoreline Lane N – Hose outside/faucets inside 8am – 5 pm

(Business/Residence) BattleStorm: Functional Fitness & Defense, LLC 847 Dearborn Avenue NE – Outside faucet/hose until 7pm, please knock on the front door first for assistance and JT and Ashley will gladly help you!

(Business)Subway at 5462 River Road N – 8am-10pm every day

(Business)Willamette Valley Bank NMLS# 713109 5140 River Road N – 9am-6pm

(Business)D & J Dog Grooming 689 Chemawa Rd NE – Will fill jugs in shop or can hook up a hose to the outside spigot.

(Business) McNary Restaurant & Lounge 165 McNary Estates Drive N – 9am-9pm, any bartender welcome to come on in the front doors and they are happy to fill you up in their kitchen!

(Residence) Nathan Smith residence @ 1011 Orchard Street N – this is a private resident so please be respectful of their property and time.

(Business) BFit Gyms 5045 River Road-We can have people come in and fill up water bottles if they need. We don’t have a faucet or anything for hoses we can offer but if people need to come get cold filtered water our doors are open

(Business) The Human Bean Keizer 5007 River Road N

(Residence) John Trost (Farmer’s Insurance Agent) 1185 Swingwood Ct NE Turn right at the light across from the B&S Market instead of left onto Wheatland. We are at the very end of the court. This is a private residence so please be mindful of their time and property.

(Residence/Business) Star 21 Inc Health Care Products & Medical Equipment – 5030 Newberg Drive N – I have a hose hooked up which can even reach the street to their vehicle for filling containers. This is a private residence so please be mindful of their time and property.

(Business) Skyline Ford and Skyline’s Keizer Ford 3555 River Road N

Keizer Christian Church – 6945 Wheatland Road N – Our office hours are Mon-Fri, 9am-1pm and Sun 9am-12pm

(Business) Columbia Bank (Keizer) Hose out back.

(Business) Carl’s Jr. (Keizer)

(Business) Carlos Soto Defining Fitness, hose out front.

(Business) Bonaventure at Keizer Station (watering station)

(Business) Keizer Little League, hose next to field house by rose bushes.

(Business) Weeks Berry Nursery Inc 6494 Windsor Island Rd N

(Business) Dayspring Fellowship 1755 Lockhaven Dr – faucets available 9:30am-4:30pm to fill jugs

(Business) Eagle Home Mortgage

(Residence) Bob & Colleen Busch 4064 Noon Avenue until 10pm-faucet on garage. This is a private residence so please be respectful of their property and time.

(Business) Creative Kids Learning Center 596 Evans Avenue 6am-6pm

(Business) McNary Golf Club

(Residence) Linda (CERT) 6844 Arborwood Court NE – Hose out front, and if you knock can fill small containers. This is a private residence so please be respectful of their property and time.