The Keizer Crush Little League majors softball 12U team, sponsored by ABB Stoves, won three games on Sunday, May 20 to win the 12U softball championship in the second annual Iris Festival Tournament.

Playing on championship Sunday, the Crush shut out the Eclipse 11-0 to reach the semifinals.

The Crush then topped the Salem-Keizer Shooting Stars 11-4 to advance to the finals.

The Crush continued their dominance in the championship game, defeating the Salem-Keizer Stars Supernova’s 12-2 to win the tournament.

Playing on the team were Kamryn Long, Ali Martinez, Kendra Allison, Emma Jauregui, Madysen Self, Christine McCants, Jade Gardner, Amanda Prather, MacKenzie Mullins and Kaitlyn Donnelly, Natalie McKechine.

The Crush are coached by Jason Long, Dean Prather and Taylor Austin.