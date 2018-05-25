February 25, 1932– May 19, 2018

Lyle Anderson was born on Feb. 25, 1932, in Parshall, ND and passed away peacefully on May 19, 2018.

Lyle married DeNae S. Reuter on Jan. 25, 1957 and they settled in Salem, Ore. Lyle got his teaching degree at Oregon College of Education and after graduating they relocated to Creswell, OR for the offer of a one-year teaching position at Creswell Middle School. He retired from there 27 years later. Shortly after retirement, they moved to Keizer to be closer to family.

Lyle’s hobbies were golfing, bowling, yardwork and of course his trips to Reno and the casino.

Lyle was preceded in death by his wife DeNae in September 2013. He is survived by his daughter Kris Kahler, son-in-law Bruce Kahler and granddaughter Kari Kahler, and his extended family, Brandon and Nic Kahler, Kristal Clubb and their families.

A Celebration of Life Open House will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., on June 16 at his daughter’s house in Keizer. Arrangements by Restlawn Funeral Home; online at RestlawnFH.com.