By ERIC A. HOWALD

Of the Keizertimes

Cherriots, the Salem-Keizer public transit system, is currently reviewing its fare structure and seeking public input on possible changes.

The full proposal and a short online survey are available at www.cherriots.org/better. Comment is being sought through June 8.

Some of the possible changes include:

Instituting a reduced fare program for low-income users, provided the riders can supply proof of Oregon Health Plan coverage or SNAP benefits.

Standardizing fares to $2.25 on regional routes.

Eliminating a $60 monthly pass that works only on regional routes and reducing the cost to $75 (from $85) for a universal pass that could be used on all local and regional routes.

Reinstating free youth and student passes. Children 11 and under could ride for free with a paying passenger, middle and high school students could ride for free with a student ID.

Creating a $90 monthly pass for Cherriots’ LIFT paratransit service. Current;y, lift riders have no monthly pass options and one-way fares are $3.20.

The Salem-Keizer Transit System Board is seeking to help families and low-income riders; simplify the fare structure and make it more equitable, ease transfers between local and regional buses, and encourage youth ridership. Changes to the fare structure will be based on public input and incorporated in July 2019.

Area residents can also offer comment on the proposal at several upcoming events: