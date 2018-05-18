To the Editor:

I am appalled and disappointed by the behavior of my state representative for District 25, Bill Post.

I belong to one of the state’s largest conservative women’s groups —Oregon Women for Trump (OWFT)—who proudly endorsed Sam Carpenter for Oregon governor.

Because of this endorsement, Mr. Post has recently taken to social-media airways to bash this group of more than 900 members with horrible statements.

Oregon Women for Trump is very active in Oregon. They are doing good, recruiting Republican precinct committee persons (PCPs), holding political events, raising funds, and campaigning hard for their chosen candidates.

OWFT recently held a public gubernatorial debate where more than 200 people attended. Members were called “cult-like” and “idol worshippers” because they supported Sam Carpenter, not Rep. Post’s candidate.

Rep. Post has put down (in a now deleted post) a cancer survivor by referring to her as “a cancer to our cause.”

He also said “if any PCP does not support the Republican nominee for governor, they should be drummed out of the party and stripped of their rights to vote.”

We interpret that to mean if your religious beliefs are to vote for life instead of abortion, you should not be allowed to participate as a PCP.

This is a bullying tactic and should never have been said by an elected official. I have called on the Oregon Republican Party to look into this despicable behavior. It’s wrong, and Bill Post needs to be held accountable.

Carol Leek

Keizer