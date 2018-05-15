By DEREK WILEY

Of the Keizertimes

Nine McNary athletes ran either personal or season bests on day two of the Greater Valley Conference Track and Field Championships on Thursday, May 10 at West Salem High School.

But none of those times were fast enough to qualify any more Celtics for state.

Kailey Doutt was the closest, finishing third in the 800 in a season best 2:19.40. Hailey Lewtag of South Salem captured the final qualifying spot, placing second in 2:19.17. Elizabeth Khoury of Forest Grove won the race in 2:18.83.

“Kailey, she ran her fastest district time in the finals that she’s run at the conference meet,” McNary head coach Franklin Gauntz said. “She kind of let them (Khoury and Lewtag) go at the 400 mark a little bit and maybe should have kept it a little bit closer but she tried as hard, I don’t think she left anything out there. It’s just unfortunate.”

Doutt also ran on McNary’s 4×100 and 4×400 relays, which both finished fourth.

Joining her in the 4×100 were freshmen Leah Doutt, Ashlin Samples and Isabella Walker, and in the 4×400 were Doutt, Walker and Reyna Terrazas.

Leah finished eighth in the 100 in 12.91.

“My start was actually pretty good today but I think I might have slowed down a little too early,” Leah said. “I just didn’t finish through the way I wanted to.”

Determined to do better in the 200, Leah placed fifth in 27.25.

“I just really didn’t want to get last again after that 100,” Leah said. “So I was pushing because I was kind of angry. Overall it was a good experience as a freshmen getting to run in finals. t’s definitely good competition and definitely pushed me to do my best. I think it will be good for the next few years.”

Walker finished sixth in the 300 hurdles in 50.64. Hannah Mallery, a sophomore, ran a PR of 50.81 to place seventh.

In the 100 hurdles, sophomore Caitlyn Kiefiuk Yates ran a season best 16.86 to take fifth. Samples finished sixth with a PR of 16.87.

“Our young kids, we’ve got some talent, so we’ve just go to grow on that,” Gauntz said.

Noah Grunberg PR’d in both hurdle events, finishing sixth in 16.22 in the 110 and seventh in the 300 in 42.28. Casey Toavs placed fourth in the 300 hurdles with a PR of 41.83.

Victor Zavala advanced to finals in the javelin and finished sixth with a throw of 144-09.

Lucas Garvey and Brian Hernandez took seventh and eighth in the boys 200 in 24.12 and 24.60. Garvey also finished sixth in the 400 in 53.21.

McNary’s boys 4×100 relay team (Garvey, Hernandez, Jose Solorio Diaz and Dyami Rios) placed fourth in 44.84. Garvey, Solorio Diaz, Emanuel Figueroa and Brayden Ebbs took sixth in the 4×400 relay in 3:32.65.

West Salem swept the team titles. McNary’s girls finished fifth. The boys placed eighth.

“I’m not discouraged because we were setting personal records so that’s good,” Gauntz said. “We’ve just got to get faster. We competed. West (Salem) is just really fast. North (Salem) is really fast. It’s a tough conference with nine teams.”

Pole vaulter Paige Downer is the only McNary athlete competing in the state track meet. The 6A girls pole vault is scheduled to begin Friday, May 18 at 12:30 p.m. at Hayward Field in Eugene.