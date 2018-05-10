Dec. 5, 1939 – May 1, 2018

Mary Cheney Hancock was born in Portland, Oregon on December 5, 1939. She spent her childhood moving around the state until her family settled in Albany, where Mary attended Albany High School. After graduating she moved to Salem to work for the State of Oregon in the Revenue Department. Mary then went to work at SAIF where she worked for 38 years as a clerk before retiring at 53 years old.

Mary served as a caregiver for the next 18 years, where she met Don. The two have been together for 25 years, marrying 10 years ago.

When Mary wasn’t working, she enjoyed traveling around her beloved Pacific Northwest, and volunteering at Willamette Valley Hospice and St. Edward Catholic Church. Mary was a faithful member of St. Edward where she served as the Kitchen Coordinator. The nurturing and caring nature that she had lasted all through her life in Keizer. Serving at the parish Mary also started a soup kitchen that served meals for 10 years, headed up the Sunday nursery, and served as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister as well as helping out in many other ministries at St. Edward. She will be remembered as a kind and loving individual who spent most of her time caring for others.

Mary is survived by her husband, Don; her brother Lee Cheney and his wife, Dawn. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Crown Memorial Center in Salem. A rosary will be said at 10 a.m. on May 15, 2018 at St. Edward Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m.