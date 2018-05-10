February 20, 1991 – April 21, 2018

Brett Hanson (27) was a young man who was full of life. Born on February 20th, 1991 in Medford, OR to Kim and Jeff Hanson, Brett led a magical life full of love, Disney, painting, and science fiction. In 2010, Brett graduated from the Early College to High School program through Salem Keizer School District. With a future goal of more college courses, Brett wanted to eventually open his own gaming shop or, naturally, to work in the wonderful world of Disney. This of course was the perfect dream job for him, because if you knew his kindness and love of helping anyone who needed it, Disney was the place for him. Brett was said to never know a stranger; his gregarious personality is what made that possible. He was funny, loved animals (especially his basset hound Joise), had a vivid imagination and could fill a room with his smile and laughter. In his free time, you’d find him gaming or painting all sorts of things. Painting was a significant part of his life. He could spend hours upon hours getting every detail exact on all sorts of figurines he collected or other models he put together.

Though Brett is sitting amongst Bilbo & Thorin, Spock & Captain Pike, Lily & James, and his grandfather Roy Worthington, his memory will live on through his parents Kim and Jeff Hanson; his sister Jordyn Hanson, and numerous other family members and friends.

A celebration of life will be held May 19, 2018, at 1 p.m. at Crosshill Christian, 2105 Keizer Road N.E.