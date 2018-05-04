August 6, 1939 – April 24, 2018

Marjorie Ann Gustafson was born August 6, 1936 in Oregon City to Louise L. and George L. Melum. The family including younger sister Barbara Melum Hanson moved from Canby to Toledo, OR where she graduated from Toledo High in 1954. During her school years she was a Rainbow Girl, a forestry lookout for the Lincoln County Fire Patrol Association, studied the clarinet and piano. At an early age she was diagnosed with a rare eye cancer which resulted in several surgeries, loss of an eye and radiation therapies at UOMS now OHSU in Portland OR. This required long road trips and stays with her grandmother in Oregon City.

She attended the University of Oregon where she joined the Sigma Kappa sorority, then moved to Portland University while working as an office clerk in a medical doctor’s office before taking the vacation of a lifetime to Hawaii. She then settled down and married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Walker, also from Toledo, in 1961. They moved around with the U.S. Air Force and then landed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where first born Valerie Leigh Walker in 1962 followed by Bradley Evan Walker in 1963 were born.

After her second marriage ended, Marjorie and her two children relocated to Willark Park in Keizer, OR from Springfield. She cared for her aging parents who retired from their farm in Canby in addition to raising her two children. Marjorie became involved with the WPGC, Wednesday night bowling league, joined PEO sisters, supported Deepwood and the Holiday Greens Show.

She ended her working career with the Marion Polk County Food share in 2010. She was able visit her two grandchildren in California over the years. Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Valerie, granddaughter Mychala Barnes, grandson Niki Barnes, niece Suzanne Hanson and her dear friend Debi Mott.

A graveside service was held May 1 at Mt. View Cemetery in Oregon City at 11 am. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Marjorie’s name to the OHSU Casey Eye Institute. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.