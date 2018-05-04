A suspected thief who burglarized a Lego-themed Keizer store was caught and arrested as he tried to sell the goods to another store in Oregon City later the same day.

Keizer police officers responded to an alarm at Bricks and Minifigs at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 24. The store is located at 3670 River Road N.

Investigating officers discovered a window had been broken and someone had entered the business but no one was found inside. An employee of the business met with officers and determined that a cash register and five sets of Star Wars-themed Legos had been taken for a total value of about $1,000.

The suspect, and the vehicle he arrived in, were captured on surveillance video.

Shortly after 3 p.m. the same day, the investigating officer was contacted by the Oregon City Police Department (OCPD) because an individual was attempting to sell Star Wars Lego sets at the a Lego-themed store in Oregon City.

Deputy Chief Jeff Kuhns, of the Keizer Police Department, was still waiting on reports from Oregon City at press time. He hoped the reports would reveal how the employees of the Oregon City store knew to call police when the suspect tried selling the stolen playsets.

Working with a Keizer Police Detective, Oregon City officers developed probable cause and arrested Keith Leroy Fletcher, 52, of Portland, for first-degree theft.

Fletcher’s vehicle, a 2013 Nissan Sentra, which is thought to be the same vehicle caught on surveillance, was impounded and OCPD officers were applying for a search warrant to look for additional evidence related to the crime.