February 2, 1926 – March 26, 2018

Dorothy Elaine (Rush) Nolan went to be with the Lord on March 26, 2018 in Milwaukie OR at the age of 92.

Dorothy was born in St. Louis, Ore., on February 2, 1926 to George T. Rush and Lena Seifer. She graduated from Gervais High School and afterwards went on to attend college for a few years.

On October 8, 1946 at the Sacred Heart Church in Gervais, OR, she married her true love Alford Nolan. Together, they lovingly raised five children.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Alford and son Danny. She is survived by her children: Tim, Aleta (Tom), Susan (Joel), and Jonalyn; as well as three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was a very active lady. She was an extremely hard worker and would tackle any challenge. Amidst the plethora of occupations she held you could include: librarian, berry farm owner and homemaker.

When she wasn’t hard at work, she would volunteer her skills at a variety of locations in which her caring heart could be seen. Some of the locations she spent her time at include St Edward’s Altar Society, Salem African Violets Society, Willamette Valley Porcelain Artists, and she also belonged to the Questors – Chapter 845.

In her down time, Dorothy loved to garden and do china painting. Her passion for her flowers and gardening was rivaled only by her love for her family. Family gatherings were a delight for her and she enjoyed actively investing in her relationship with her friends and family. Her dream was to express her love through her family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Epilepsy Foundation Northwest and to the Defeat Diabetes Foundation in Salem Oregon.