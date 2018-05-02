By DEREK WILEY

Of the Keizertimes

At least three McNary golfers will play in the 6A state championships on May 14-15.

Joel Dutcher, Matt Langenwalter and Hannah Elliot all qualified on Monday and Tuesday in the Greater Valley Conference Championships at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis.

Dutcher shot 148 over the two days, a 71 in round one and 77 in round two, to finish second. Langenwalter carded a 72 and 78 for a combined score of 150 to place third.

“It’s hard to go that low two days in a row,” McNary head coach Rick Ward said. “It was windy. The conditions weren’t real easy. But they were both very consistent and didn’t make mistakes. That was the big thing.”

Elliot finished third in the girls tournament with an 88 on the first day and an 87 on the second.

Both McNary’s girls and boys are moving on as well, finishing second to qualify for regionals on Monday, May 7 at Tokatee Golf Club.

McNary will compete against teams from Southern Oregon with the top two advancing to state.

McNary’s boys shot 671 over the two days as a team. Zach Roth carded a 182 and Nathan Young finished with a 191.

“If you look at our scores we started out in the upper 370s and 80s and we were in the 330s at district both days,” Ward said. “Our younger guys came along. I’m really happy with our progress.”

The Lady Celts finished with a 779. Juralee Stover shot 190 to place seventh overall. Emma John carded a 203. Katy Wyatt posted McNary’s fourth score on Monday, finishing with a 104. Bailey True then shot 107 on Tuesday.

West Salem won the boys title and Sprague took the girls championship to automatically qualify for state. West Salem freshman Brandon Eyre posted a 141 for low medalist. Ashley Zhu of South Salem had the top girls score at 149.

The boys state championship is at Emerald Valley Golf and Resort in Creswell while the girls tournament is back at Trysting Tree.