By DEREK WILEY

Of the Keizertimes

McNary freshman Leah Doutt had been wanting to run under 13 seconds in the 100.

On Saturday, April 28 at Gladstone High School, Doutt got the push she needed, finishing in 12.85, good enough for second behind North Bend sophomore Chelsea Howard.

“I think a lot of it was there was good competition,” Doutt said. “There was a really fast girl (Howard) that I was running against. I think that really pushed me to go faster. I was pretty nervous going into it because I saw her time and it was really fast so I was worried that I might not do so well but I actually surprised myself.

“I was really excited because I felt like I did really well. My start was really good. I stayed with the girl so I knew I must be pretty fast. It was just really exciting because I’ve been wanting to get under 13 all season and it finally happened.”

Doutt got Howard back in the 200, winning the event in 26.80, another PR.

“I knew everyone’s time was pretty close to mine so I knew that I could win,” Doutt said. “I just really wanted to win that. I hadn’t gotten under 27 before and there was a girl who had. It was pretty surprising that I won.”

Doutt also ran anchor on McNary’s winning 4×100 relay, finishing in 51.36 with her older sister Kailey and freshmen teammates Isabella Walker and Ashlin Samples.

Kailey ran a season best 2:20.74 to win the 800.

“My goal was to win and go out and run a fast time,” Kailey said. “I wanted to try to get under 2:20 but there wasn’t anyone to race really. My first lap was really strong but the second lap is hard to run by yourself. It’s hard to kick in that race but I thought that I did pretty well for running alone and it puts me in a good place going into districts.”

Kailey has the fastest 800 time in the Greater Valley Conference this season, just ahead of North Salem sophomore Hailey Lewetag’s 2:20.76.

“I feel very strong and a lot healthier than I have in the past,” Kailey said. “I’ve gotten faster every time I’ve gone out. I’m feeling a lot more confident since I’m healthy.”

Walker set a PR in the 300 hurdles, placing fourth in 49.89. Walker was pushed by teammate Hannah Mallery, who also ran a personal best 50.93 to finish seventh.

“I just try to push myself and use everyone else to go faster and every time I just try to go harder and get better,” Walker said. “I was a little surprised but I was hoping I’d get that time or around it.”

Another McNary freshmen, Ella Repp, took third in the 3000 in 11:34.05. Sophomore Caitlyn Kiefiuk Yates finished fourth in the 100 hurdles in 17.09. Samples placed sixth in the 100 hurdles with a PR of 17.35 and fifth in the long jump at 15-06.

Sabella Alfaro took fifth in the javelin with a throw of 103-07 and Paige Downer finished third in the pole vault, clearing 9-06.

Leading McNary’s boys, Casey Toavs ran a PR of 16.84 to place fifth in the 110 hurdles. Toavs also took third in the 300 hurdles in 43.04.

Bo Rahm finished fifth in the shot put at 41-07 and Tim Kiser took fourth in the discus at 132-11.

The GVC Championship is May 8 and 10 at West Salem High School.