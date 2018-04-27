April 2, 1924 – Feb. 9, 2018

Mary Ann Johnson passed away Feb. 9, 2018, at the age of 93.

Mary Ann was born on April 2, 1924 to William and Hazel Langan in Midway, Neb. She was the second of thirteen children.

In Omaha, Neb., on March 12, 1947 she married the love of her life: Lloyd Johnson. Afterwards, they moved to Spencer, Nebraska to own and operate a dairy farm. Amidst their farming life, they raised their six children.

In 1964, she moved with her family to Salem, Oregon. Once they arrived, Mary started working for the school district, a job that she loved and kept up until her retirement. After retirement, she was able to take on the role that she loved the most: caring for her grandchildren as the matriarch of the family.

Mary loved camping and traveling with Lloyd and her family. Along with her love for her family, she was devoted to church. Since their arrival in Salem in 1964, she had been a parishioner at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband Lloyd; sons Ron and Tom Johnson; and daughter Diane Huber.

She is survived by her son Ken Johnson; daughters Janet (Dick) Duerksen, and Joan O’Shea; along with six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church on Friday April 27, 2018, at 11 a.m. with a burial to follow at Belcrest Memorial Park.