January 2, 1934 – April 21, 2018

Jim was born in Woodburn and graduated from Woodburn High School. He served in the U.S. Army, and was a firefighter/first responder with the City of Salem Fire Department for 26 years.

Jim is survived by his loving wife Nancy, daughter Lisa, son John, son and daughter-in-law Bob and Toni, and four grandchildren: Sam, Mac, Parker and Carson.

Memorial services will be held at Keizer Funeral Chapel on Saturday, April 28, at 1 p.m.