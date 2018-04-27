August 26, 1957 – April 16, 2018

Donald McMillian Paterson Jr passed suddenly on April 16, 2018, at the age of 60. Don passed while vacationing with his wife and best friend of 40 years Linda Paterson. They were together as always in a land they love visiting, Mexico.

Don was born in Torrance, Calif. It was there where he met and fell in love with Linda. They moved to Salem, Ore., to build their lives together and start their family. Don attended Chemeketa Community College for nursing and worked at Salem Hospital. This would not be his true calling, his career transitioned into real estate. He loved to help make peoples’ dreams come true. He was a successful real estate broker for over 30 years.

Don was the perfect family man, said family members, he was a devoted husband and father. He was an avid fisherman, golfer, BBQ connoisseur, and best friend to many. He will forever be remembered for his love of life, great smile, and his sense of humor.

He leaves behind his wife Linda, three daughters Stephanie, Angela and Rebecca, his sister, Donna Dugan ,and the pride and joy of his life his grandson Josiah Wolfe Paterson, as well as many friends. His wife and family invite you to a Celebration of Don’s Life, Sunday, May 6 at 2 p.m., at the Keizer Elks Lodge located at 4250 Cherry Avenue N.E. in Keizer. Tropical attire is requested.