By DEREK WILEY

Of the Keizertimes

Freshman Ashlin Samples had already made her mark on the McNary track team in the girls 4×100 relay and long jump.

At the Dave Snook Freshmen/Sophomore meet on Friday, April 20, Samples showed she may also be a threat in the pole vault, winning the event by clearing 8 feet, 6 inches.

“Practice was good the day before so I was more comfortable with this meet,” Samples said. “I was clearing 8-06 consistently so I was ready to go into the meet.”

While Samples ran hurdles and did the long jump in middle school at Whiteaker, pole vault is completely new.

“I think this one has been the hardest for me just because I didn’t know anything going into it,” Samples said. “This one is the most fun. I like working on this more than hurdles and long jump.”

Samples work with Champion Cheer Athletics has helped.

“I’m a flyer so I get thrown around so I’m used to being in the air,” Samples said. “It was different having to control myself and not have other people throwing me.”

Along with winning the pole vault, Samples also placed second in the long jump at 15-04, fifth in the 100 hurdles with a PR of 17.46 and third in the 4×100 relay in 53.86 with teammates Isabella Walker, Caitlyn Kiefiuk Yates and Olivia Cartwright.

“It’s kid of stressful because I’m always worried about the next event and then I’ll forget to think about the event that I’m doing at the time,” Samples said.

McNary freshman Ella Repp ran through shin splints to win both the 1500 and 3000 in 5:18.85 and 11:26.11.

“I wasn’t thinking about it,” Repp said. “I had to finish the race. I tried zoning it out.”

Kennedy Buss won the 800 with a PR of 2:27.86 and took third in the discus with a PR throw of 98-02.

Walker had a PR of 4-11 to finish second in the high jump. Natalie Rios placed third at 4-08. Rios also took third in the javelin at 84-06.

Emerson Woomer had a PR of 31-08 to finish second in the shot put. Yates placed third in the 100 hurdles in 17.29. Hannah Mallery took third in the 300 hurdles with a PR of 51.81.

Walker, Buss, Cartwright and Reyna Terrazas finished second in the 4×400 relay in 4:20.77.

McNary’s boys opened the Dave Snook meet by easily winning the 4×100 relay as Ethan Martin, Cole Garland, Brian Hernandez and Dyami Rios finished in 45.04.

Garland also won the long jump with a PR of 19-06. Martin and Rios placed second and third in the 100 in 11.71 and 11.87. Hernandez took second in the 200 in 24.06. Garland, Hernandez, Gabriel Martinez and Elio Carella then placed second in the 4×400 relay in 3:44.95.

Logun Anderson won javelin with a throw of 143-06. Emiliano Lopez Sanchez took third in the 3000 with a PR of 10:17.07.