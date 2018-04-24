By ERIC A. HOWALD

Of the Keizertimes

The sign still says Classic Tap, but there is more happening behind the doors than ever.

The longtime Keizer dance studio recently moved to new digs at 5063 River Road N. in Schoolhouse Square. Its new home is less than 1,000 feet from the old Chemawa Road location, but three studio spaces are allowing owner Liz Goff to offer more classes and more classes simultaneously.

“Even though we have a lot of space during the day, the main times for classes are between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.,” Goff said. “We have quality teachers and we wanted a quality space.”

Goff took over the business from her mother, Jane Raddatz, and uncle, Danny Wold, in 2014 and has been working ever since to expand the options of available classes.

“We still offer tap to all ages, but we have ballet, jazz and hip hop, also contemporary dance along with yoga and modern dance,” Goff said.

Visit classictap.com for the full list of offerings, times and tuition costs.

When Goff was looking for a new space, two things took priority: students safety in parking lots and easy access to other places in the community.

“We’ve got parents that drop their kids off and go get coffee. Most importantly we wanted good parking and safety for the kids. Darren Bloch (owner of Schoolhouse Square) was great to work with and he’s a big advocate for the businesses here being their own community,” Goff said.

The most immediate beneficiaries of the new studios have actually been adult students. A yoga instructor, Pati Kearns, is now offering classes on Friday and Saturday. An adult ballet class, focusing mostly on workouts and core strengthening, began in recent weeks and a dance cardio class it starting up in May.

“It’s great to have adults come back later in life. Most of them started going to a gym at some point and realized they weren’t having any fun after being dancers earlier in their lives,” Goff said. “When they come back, the adults are the most tenacious. They’ll put in more effort than even some of the kids do.”

Since the relocation occurred in the middle of the dance season, other students will feel the full effect of simultaneous scheduling this summer and then in the fall.

Classic Tap instructors only need about eight students to open up new sections of classes, and Goff encourages those interested to come and find out what the options are.

“If there is a group of homeschooled students that would like to take a basic movement course, that’s something we can do as long as we have an instructor available,” she said.

Many of the current instructors grew up in the old studio and now lead classes throughout the week. Goff started teaching at 16.

“We are just an all-around studio. We are family-oriented and we have a passion and love for dance. Our instructors are teachers and counselors and best friends when we need to be,” Goff said.

The other instructors at Classic Tap are Raddatz, Renee Meier, Kala Schafer, Sharon Lane, Sarah Greco, Jim Bennett and Lauren McCurdy.