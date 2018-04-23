By DEREK WILEY

Of the Keizertimes

Bo Lane, Keizer, grew up listening to Portland Trailblazer games on the radio while shooting hoops with his uncle, pretending like he was on the team.

His interest in graphic design has stretched nearly as long.

With the Trail Blazers Fan Appreciation Poster Contest, those two passions collided.

Lane designed his poster of a generic Portland player, palming the basketball while flying through the sky on his way to the hoop for a dunk, using Adobe Illustrator.

Lane estimates the poster took him about six hours to complete, working three to four nights at home after his kids went to bed. He started with the background, using the red and yellow colors of the Utah Jazz’s City Edition jersey, the Blazer’s opponent on Fan Appreciation Night.

“That was the first thing that popped in my head,” Lane said. “I knew I wanted to do something with that. I’ve got to use that to incorporate the Portland versus Utah aspect of it. That was the starting point. It’s just a cool color scheme anyway. It was easy to go from there.”

Lane was pleased with the final result. Although, he’s his toughest critic.

“I’m pretty hard on myself,” Lane said. “Every time I do something I wish I would have done something different.

After being selected as one of four finalists, Lane then won an online fan vote.

To garner support, he posted the contest to Facebook.

“I had a lot of people share it,” Lane said. “I was surprised.”

He was awarded two 200-level tickets to the Blazers final home game on Wednesday, April 11 and during the first timeout presented his framed poster, signed by all of the players, to a season ticket holder.

“I’m a behind the scenes kind of person so I wasn’t looking forward to being in front of the camera but it was fine,” Lane said.

Eight posters were presented to Blazers president Chris McGowan and upper management. Another 100 copies were sold at the game, with the money going to the Trail Blazers Foundation, which gives grants to nonprofits, schools and underserved youth.

Lane attended about a dozen Blazer games this season and had tickets for Game 2 of Portland’s first round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, April 17.

Lane, a former youth pastor, has done graphic design work for the past 16 years, mostly freelance for churches and other ministries. He also designed the McNary Youth Baseball logo.

Lane currently serves as the marketing director for Mission Increase Foundation, helping Christian ministries implement a biblical approach to fundraising.