June 20, 1946 – April 8, 2018

Juanita Simon, of Tempe, Ariz., passed away April 8, 2018.

She was born to Gilbert and Bernice Scott on June, 20, 1946, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She graduated from Woodburn High School and worked in communications for major airlines for more than 40 years.

She had a daughter Denise (Ron) and son, Scott (Kim), along with four grandchildren, Maddie, Max, Abby and Kenedy. She enjoyed walking, church and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, niece and a brother. She is survived by two brothers, two sisters and a sister-in-law.

Memorial services are still being planned.