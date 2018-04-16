Marion County is seeking input on the area’s broadband services in an effort to ensure accessible services are available throughout the county.

Residents are invited to complete an online survey at bit.ly/MarionBroadband. More accurate data regarding home broadband capacity will be recorded if the survey is completed from a computer connected to a home or business line rather than a mobile hotspot.

The county is conducting an Economic Broadband Study and has contracted with Magellan Advisors, a broadband consultancy firm, to conduct a study to identify the level and capacity of existing broadband internet throughout the county. Data obtained through the study will be used to identify unserved and underserved areas and to produce a countywide broadband strategy to improve broadband access, reliability, and affordability, particularly in rural communities.

Marion County does not intend to be a broadband provider, but hopes to use the data collected encourage private broadband providers to enhance availability in underserved areas.

Consultants met with representatives of the local business community throughout the first week of April.