The McNary High School band played in the Pacific Basin Music Festival in Honolulu, Hawaii on March 22-29.

Six bands from Oregon, California, Australia and New Zealand participated in the festival.

Along with winning a gold award for its performance on March 27, McNary was chosen to play an original piece, Twilight at Silver Falls, by John Carnahan, written just for its band, on March 28 at the Hawaii Theater.

Forty-one McNary students, two band directors (Jennifer Bell and Peter Rundquist and 12 adult chaperones went on the trip. The kids performed at Ala Moana Centerstage, visited Pearl Harbor, climbed Diamond Head, and went on a snorkel/dolphin and turtle viewing excursion.

Lilia Hawes and Brian Gragg took first place in a hula dancing competition.