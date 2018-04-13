To the Editor:

There is talk about ISIS making a comeback in Syria, and President Trump’s talk of simply walking away from the place certainly doesn’t help matters; but, a case can be made that it’s in the African Sahel that the Islamist terror threat is now the globe’s worst such vexation. This area of hundreds of thousand of square miles of absolute poverty and misery is an absolutely perfect target for ISIS propaganda. In a region where people ordinarily die at the age of 35 or 40, it is safe to say, the militants’ promise of “paradise” for martyrs has a very favorable resonance. Common folk in Mali, Niger, Chad and Burkina Faso are so miserable that they feel uplifted by the tenor of ISIS discourse. Sickness and hunger have a way of doing that.

Holding the line in the Sahel for the West is France and a variety of African militaries and constabularies, prominently including the human rights-violating military of Mali. Amnesty International recently slammed the French-trained Malians for killing just about all the ISIS prisoners they take. Gruesome are the tactics of ISIS, to be sure but, the region’s counter-insurgency forces are as bad or worse. French “advice” to indigenous army troops and cops is to take no prisoners. No one in this brutal fight talks about “hearts and minds.” Backed by Washington D.C., Paris and its subordinate African regimes are taking a “scorched earth” approach to the Sahel’s problems.

These ISIS-infiltrated countries are horribly poor, horribly sick and horribly hungry. Their predominantly Muslim populations see in ISIS discourse an all-encompassing answer for their misery. What can well-fed army troops and cops say to wretchedly threadbare peasants and herdsmen that can convince them of a given central government’s “good intentions”? What can the swaggering men in uniform say to a father whose children are starving to death? The people in such circumstances will almost certainly listen to ISIS propaganda. It is remarkable that Washington D.C. and Paris are pursuing such a losing strategy in the Sahel.

Frank W. Goheen

Vancouver,WA