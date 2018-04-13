To the Editor:

Our Keizer and Salem communities lost a wonderful gentleman on Easter Sunday, April 1. John Jenkins died peacefully at his home in Keizer at age 94, with his wife Regina at his side.

John and Regina met and attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, and both are proud graduates. He was one of the “Greatest Generation,” having served in World War II. He and Regina moved to Oregon to raise their family. John and Regina both had long careers with the State of Oregon. John was an engineer with the Oregon Department of Transportation.

John was a 47-year member of Keizer Rotary Club, joining in 1971. He was an early board member, Paul Harris Fellow, and enjoyed perfect attendance for many years. He was active in every community service project and fundraiser for Rotary. He was a long and loyal supporter of Rotary’s international high school student exchange program.

Other passions of his were John Knox Presbyterian Church, where he was very active in their community food bank charity. He was also an early volunteer supporter of the Keizer Heritage Center. In recognition of his decades of volunteer service to our community, he was named Keizer’s First Citizen in 1994.

John was a quiet and unassuming gentleman. He epitomized the Rotary principle of “service above self.” John left our community and world better than he found it.

John Doneth

Keizer