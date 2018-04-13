May 4, 1937 – March 31, 2018

Dave Adams passed into the arms of his Heavenly Father on March 31, 2018.

Born on May 4, 1937. The first son of Hugh and Evelyn Adams of Keizer, Oregon. Dave attended Keizer Elementary, Parrish Junior High, and graduated from North Salem High in 1955. He then attended Multnomah School of the Bible focusing on his passion for mission work.

In 1957, he married his high school sweetheart, Joanne Lowery. Two years later, they welcomed their first son, Mark, and as planned two years later second son, Rick, completed the family.

In high school, Dave was an Eagle Scout and was influenced by a group of young men who started a Young Life club at North High. Dave led that Young Life club and expanded its ministry to the surrounding area high schools. He soon became Salem’s first Area Director for Young Life.

Wanting to reach as many as possible with the gospel, Dave began a college ministry at Willamette and O.C.E. In the late 1960s, Dave traveled to the Philippines and began the Young Life ministry there which thrives today.

In 1973, he temporarily moved his family to Pasadena so he could study at Fuller Theological Seminary. Nine months later, they were back in Salem where Dave responded to a need of local college students and opened his first Rainbow West Christian Supply store in downtown Salem. The bookstore ministry still operates today run by his son, Rick, and his wife, Dennette.

Seeing a need to minister to inmates at the state prison, Dave began many local programs helping inmates transition successfully back into society. In 1974, Dave was one of a few men in the U.S.A. chosen to attend Billy Graham’s World Conference on Evangelism in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Dave is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Joanne; their two sons and spouses, Mark and Lisa Adams and Rick and Dennette Adams; three grandsons Jase, Evan and Drew Adams; two granddaughters, Jessica Harris and Jordan Day; one great-grandson Mason, one great-granddaughter, Emma; and two brothers Doug Adams and Dan Adams.

In lieu of flowers, donations for Dave’s heart of missions may be made to Outreach, Inc., 871 Evans Street N, Keizer, OR, 97303.