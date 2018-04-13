By DEREK WILEY

Of the Keizertimes

With punched greens due to all the rain, Matt Langenwalter and Joel Dutcher knew McNary Golf Course would be more difficult than usual.

But the McNary golfers made the most of it. Playing on their home course, Langenwalter shot 75. Dutcher followed with a 78.

“I got some weird breaks with the putting but I hit the ball very well,” Langenwalter said.

“It was around one of my better rounds here.”

After parring the first three holes, Langenwalter nearly hit a hole-in-one on four. But then after missing a close putt, he had to settle for par.

Langenwalter’s round, a 38 on the front nine and 37 on the back, included 12 pars. His only birdie came on 18, a par 5.

Dutcher birdied the first hole but then ran into trouble on the second, finishing with a bogey. He shot 39 on both the front and back nine. He birdied 15, a par 3.

“It’s a challenging course when they punch the greens,” Dutcher said. “It poured all weekend. No one was excited for this, except maybe me and Matthew.”

As a team, McNary had its best score of the season, 360, to finish second behind only West Salem’s 319.

Zach Roth carded a 95 and Nathan Young shot 112 for the Celtics.

“We’re making some really good progress so I’m happy,” McNary head coach Rick Ward said. “It’s encouraging. It’s steady improvement.”