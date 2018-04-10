By DEREK WILEY

Of the Keizertimes

McNary’s girls tennis team improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in league play on Monday, April 9.

Sweeping all four singles matches, the Lady Celts defeated West Salem 5-3.

At No. 1 singles, Hannah Childress barely broke a sweat and didn’t lose a game, defeating Miranda Brewen 6-0, 6-0.

Katherine Perez only dropped one game, topping Katie Harrington 6-1, 6-0 at 2 singles.

Helena Gools, a foreign exchange student from Belgium, won 6-4, 7-6 at 3 singles.

After not winning a match last season, sophomore Avery Haymowicz won 6-0, 7-5 at 4 singles to remain undefeated.

“My serves have improved over the summer quite a bit,” Haymowicz said. “Last year I would lose game after game because I just couldn’t serve. This season has been a big improvement and I’m really happy with the way the whole team has been.”

Haymowicz has also worked at being more consistent this season.

“I’ve got to be the wall that keeps hitting it back,” she said.

McNary’s fifth point came at No. 1 doubles. After losing the first set 2-6, Natalia Gonzalez and Sofia Zielinski stormed back to win the second set 7-5 and the third 6-1.

“Last year we didn’t win many matches, except for like two, and West is a pretty good school, so it was nice winning,” Gonzalez said. “I think we just had the momentum going with us, as soon as we won a set. They kept hitting it to us at the net and I think both of us play really well at the net so it was easy shots.”

West Salem won at 2, 3 and 4 doubles.

The Lady Celts defeated McKay 7-1 on Wednesday, April 4 in its first league match.

Childress again won 6-0, 6-0. Perez captured a 6-3, 6-3 victory and Tanveer Sandhu came from behind to win 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 at 3 singles.

McNary then swept doubles action with Gonzalez and Zielinski winning 6-4, 6-1 at 1 doubles and McKenna Sieg and Taylor Walker winning 6-4, 6-1 at 3 doubles.

The other two doubles matches both went three sets with Ainoha Zorzo and Gina Munguia coming back to win 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 at 2 doubles and Haymowicz and Joyce Yu holding on for a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 victory at 4 doubles.