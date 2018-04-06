John Carpenter Jenkins

January 22, 1924 – April 1, 2018

John Carpenter Jenkins passed away on April 1, Easter Sunday. John was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Evelyn Jenkins, by a brother, William Albert, who died when he was seven years old, and by a brother, Robert Charles, who died in 2007. John is survived by his wife, Regina, sons Richard and David, and daughter Catherine Brown (Bob) of Spokane, Washington.

An active community volunteer, John was a member of the Rotary Club of Keizer, John Knox Presbyterian Church and Packmaster of Keizer Cub Pack. He was named Keizer’s First Citizen in 1994 by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. John served as a member of the Keizer Heritage Foundation Board of Directors for several years in the early 2000s.

John was born in Omaha, Nebraska, where he attended grade school, Benson High School. He started at Omaha University there, but was drafted into the Army on his 18th birthday. He received his basic training in Florida and afterwards he was transferred to Fresno, Calif., where he was placed in the 350th Signal Company Wing. He was then sent to a basic radio school for six months in Valparaiso, Indiana. Upon completion of that training he was returned to Fresno where he received more military training before being promoted to the rank of Corporal and was sent to the Island of Guam. On Guam the 350th was assigned to providing radio communication between Army aircraft in flight and their headquarters on Guam, At the end of the war John signed up to go to the University of Nebraska and take an engineering course, paid for by the G.I. Bill. He also met Regina Hoyer at a church activity and they got along very well. So well, in fact, that they were married on December 22, 1947. For recreation they had a 21-foot open deck sail boat they enjoyed sailing on Detroit Lake. They also had a travel trailer that they used on camping and tour-trips in the region around Salem.

John and Regina had three children. The oldest, Richard, is married to Mary and they have two girls, Holly and Debbie, both of whom are unmarried. Their daughter, Catherine, is married to Bob Brown. They have two children, a boy and a girl, both of whom are married, and the boy has children. Their third child, David, lives in Keizer.

John worked for years at the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Highway Divison in the Materials Divison where he ended his career as a supervisor.

Arrangements were by Keizer Funeral Chapel. A memorial service will be scheduled later.