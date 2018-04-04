Students at Clear Lake Elementary School are celebrating their uniqueness with an art project that is now on display outside the school.

Inspired by the book Only One You by Linda Kranz and a school in Indiana that took on the same task, students in every grade painted rocks to express their unique personalities. Now that they are on display together, the pieces form a rock river in the courtyard of the school.

The theme of the book-inspired project is, “There’s only one you in this great big world … make it a better place.”

This will be a reminder to students as they go through their elementary years, and on, that they are special and have the power to make this world a better place, simply by being them, said Julia Ortman, school counselor.

Windsor Rock donated rocks for the project, Egan Gardens provided bark dust for the display, McNary High School World of Work Students, led by teacher Kevin Wise, weeded and cleaned the courtyard area, Happy Hearted Designs provided a sign and the Clear Lake Parent-Teacher Association provided funds for items like paint and brushes.

“I believe Clear Lake Elementary and the city of Keizer is a great place to be, because of things like this. When an entire community can come together for an art project like this, you know that each individual is helping make the world a better place for all students,” Ortman said.