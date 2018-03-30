An early 20th century American president was misquoted as saying, “The business of America is business.” His actual quote was, “The chief business of the American people is business.” The meaning can be said to be the same.

Small business will get a decidedly lemon flavor as the 2018 Lemonade Day event is held on Saturday, May 19. Organized by Salem-Keizer Education Foundation (SKEF), this year’s event will be held on the foundation of the success of the 2017 Day, in which more than 500 lemonade stands dotted Salem and Keizer.

Lemonade Day, which was developed in Texas 10 years ago, has grown nationwide. The Day is designed to teach grade school kids what it takes to start a business. With assistance from the national organization, parents, mentors and advisors kids go through all the steps of starting a business.

Though it is a fun activity for kids it is a learning experience as well. After deciding to be part of Lemonade Day, a kid—either individually or with a team—must devise the best lemonade recipe. Then they must identify the best place to have their stand. Location, location, location.

This year a number of businesses along River Road will let kids put a stand in front of their businesses on Lemonade Day, which happens to fall on the same day as the Keizer Iris Festival parade. The eight or 10 stands that get to those businesses first will have a built-in, captive audience. The spots along River Road are not the only sites available. A leonade stand can be sited anywhere (as long as they have the property owner’s permission).

After a site is chosen, the fun of designing a stand including signage begins. Over recent years, there have been stands ranging from simple and humble to outrageous; you never know what can happen when you unleash the imagination of a child.

Lemonade Day is not just about having a stand and making some money. Learning how to start a small business means learnng about expenses and profit. The Day is designed for the little businesspeople to use their profits for good. One third is to be designated for a favorite charity (animals, hunger and kids in need are popular choices). One third should be put into savings for college. The last third is mad money, the lemonader can use anyway they want.

Though adults play an important part in getting lemonade stands going, it is the kids themselves who make the lemonade, man their stand and serve their customers with a smile. On May 19 grown-ups throughout Keizer and Salem should get ready to pucker up, buy as many cups of lemonade as possible and show today’s kids we support he little entrepeneur inside them.

