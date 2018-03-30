Keizer Police Department officers responded to a report of shots being fired near Cummings Elementary School about 10 p.m. on Friday, March 23.

9-1-1 dispatchers told Keizer officers several reports of shots being fired had been received and evidence confirming the firing of a weapon was found at the scene. Police officials are not releasing the details of what was found while the investigation continues.

Additionally, one individual driving through the area reported his vehicle was struck by a bullet shattering the rear window of his 1996 Nissan Sentra. The victim resides in the neighborhood.

A KPD detective has been assigned for further investigation and an additional search for evidence was executed the following day. The Salem-Keizer School District has been notified of the incident. No injuries or victims were reported nor have any suspects been identified.