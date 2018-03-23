March 2, 1992 – March 14, 2018

Ryan Chapman passed away on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at 26 years old.

Ryan, son of Vicki Chapman, was born on March 2, 1992 in Portland, Ore. He attended schools in Keizer and graduated from McNary High School in June of 2010. Ryan as a child loved to partake in basketball and baseball.

Beginning in high school, Ryan found the love of paintball. He was a part of many traveling tournament paintball teams. The memories of his paintballing experiences were his fondest memories.

He is survived by his mother, Vicki Chapman, sister, Megan Banks, grandmother, Luella Porter along with many aunts, uncle and cousins.

Ryan was known for his infectious smile, big bear hugs, one of a kind laugh, loving eyes, and the deepest heart for everyone that he held near and dear. He will be greatly missed and is deeply loved.

A memorial paintball tournament is being planned, details and date will be posted to Ryan’s Facebook page by a family member. The tournament will be taking donations to help the family with costs. Donations can be made to Vicki Chapman.