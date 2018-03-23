By ERIC A. HOWALD

Of the Keizertimes

A 41-year-old Keizer man told police he used methamphetamine and was looking for his clothes at the time of his arrest for peeping in windows in west Keizer.

Keizer police arrested Martin Allen McCord in his bithday suit after watching him – while waiting for back-up – pleasuring himself and peeping in at least one window. It was the second time in roughly five hours that police had been called about suspicious activity in the area.

Police were summoned to the 4900 block of Elizabeth Street North about 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 17, but were unable to find a prowler reportedly on the caller’s back porch.

At 4:27 a.m. on Sunday, March 18, police received a report of a prowler in the 400 block of Janet Street North. When an officer arrived on the scene, he spotted the suspect lying on a porch in the 4900 block of Filmore Street North.

While waiting for back-up officers, the officer already on the scene saw the man look in a window on Filmore and lay down in the grass where he continued to masturbate.

Once police back-up arrived, the man was taken into custody without incident. Officers also learned McCord had a public indecency conviction in 2010 and was a registered sex offender.

Martin has a criminal record dating back to at least 1997. Convictions include: assault, burglary, theft and multiple counts of driving infractions and possession of controlled substances.

He was first convicted of private indecency in 2006. Convictions for public indecency followed in 2010 and 2012. Details on the previous incidents were unavailable through court records online.

McCord was transported to Marion County Correctional Facility where he was charged with first- and second-degree criminal trespass (Peeping Tom), public indecency, and third degree criminal mischief.

About 9 a.m. Sunday, a third caller reported finding the suspect’s clothing in the backyard of residence on Wolf Street north.