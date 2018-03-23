February 25, 1922 – March 12, 2018

Marjorie W. Bowder of Keizer, Oregon passed away March 12, 2018. She was 96 years old. Marjorie was born to John C. and Isabelle “Belle” Wing Jackson in Sherborn, Massachusetts on February 25, 1922. After high school Marjorie attended American International College in Massachusetts. During WWll she worked in New Jersey as a secretary pool manager for the United States War Department. There she met and then married Clifford A. Bowder from South Dakota. They moved to Keizer, Oregon where she lived for 70 years. Marjorie and her family were active in the Salem First Congregational Church where they developed many lasting friendships.

Living in Keizer, Marjorie had two daughters and joined Clifford in running his businesses. She worked for the Keizer School District as a Community Schools Coordinator. She was devoted to her family and became actively involved in many community programs and activities. Marge was a Campfire Girls leader, a member of Toastmasters International and a founder of the Keizer Art Association. The Keizer Chamber of Commerce honored Marge as a Merchant of the Year and she received the Sertoma Service to Mankind award for her community service.

An avid reader, Marge loved poetry and appreciated interesting uses of language. Sport was important to her and she was a strong swimmer and excelled at tennis. She enjoyed teaching tennis through the Keizer Community Schools program. As her generation entered the age of hand held calculators, computers and cell phones, she was willing to try new things and enjoyed learning about the latest technology.

Marge took a genuine interest in the education, activities and endeavors of her children and all young people that she was associated with. She had a sweeping vocabulary that she used to splash her frequent and interesting turns of phrase. She was generous of heart and her positive attitude and light sense of humor were among her most endearing attributes.

Marjorie was predeceased by Clifford, her husband of 63 years. She is survived by her daughters, Marilyn (Mark) Greene Flores and Jacqueline (Doug) Lusk, 9 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, scores of nieces and nephews, and many family and friends whose lives were positively influenced by knowing Marge.

Community activism was a way of life handed down through Marjorie’s family and contributions of volunteer time in your community would be a fitting tribute to Marjorie’s life of service.