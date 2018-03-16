May 31, 1942 – March 9, 2018

Judith Ann Roberts, a longtime resident of Avamere Court in Keizer passed away on Friday, March 9, 2018.

Roberts was born on May 31, 1942, in Charles Town, West Virginia. She moved to New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1961 and moved to Portland, Oregon, in 1977.

Her husband, James Thomas Roberts, Sr., preceded her in death. She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Lee and Kim Lee, and two sons, Vernon Lee and Richard Lee, as well as three grandchildren – John Henry, Kriston Renee and Joshua David Gutierrez – and four great-grandchildren.