By DEREK WILEY

Of the Keizertimes

McNary High School is finally getting that new scoreboard.

After discussing a new board during the turf field project in 2015 and instead deciding to refurbish the old one, the McNary Athletic Booster Club has raised most of the $100,000 for a new scoreboard to be purchased in April and installed this summer.

The new 18-foot, 9-inch tall and 25-foot wide scoreboard features a 5-foot, 9-inch tall and 15-foot, 11 inch wide LED screen for live track results and sponsors. The scoreboard can also post shots on goal during soccer games.

The scoreboard can also house a sound system but that will have to wait since it would cost an additional $30,000.

“It’s a dynamic scoreboard in that it can work for track, lacrosse, soccer, all of our user groups inside and outside of McNary can use this,” McNary Athletic Director Scott Gragg said.

“Obviously, football will benefit from this but many more groups will benefit as well.”

Gragg and the booster club are interested in projects that will benefit the most students at McNary.

“My interest is what’s the biggest bang for our buck,” Gragg said.

“If we can do something that’s going to impact 1,500 students versus 30 varsity students, then I’m going to do things that are going to impact 1,500.”

Gragg has worked closely with the booster club since taking over as athletic director last summer.

“They are progressive and fast moving and wanting to get things done,” Gragg said. “They are closely tied with our community so they know what the heartbeat and the interests are of our community.”

Keizer and Salem residents will vote on a $619.7 million bond on May 15. If that bond passes, the booster club’s next project could be equipping a new weight room.

McNary would use part of its $42 million from the bond relocating its softball/soccer fields to the nearly 4.5 acres purchased from St. Edward Catholic Church. The current softball and soccer fields would become additional parking. Gragg would like for part of the new fields to be turf, which would be paid for by the booster club.

“Practice field are great five or six months out of the year and then they’re a swamp the rest of the six months,” Gragg said. “I could easily see a booster project of turfing that, putting lights in that, having a field house. If we were able to turf an additional practice field or multi-use field, that instantly becomes a year-round practice facility for marching band, for soccer, for softball, for numerous sports, lacrosse, youth athletics.”

Gragg would also like to see a new scoreboard in the gym that would benefit basketball, volleyball and wrestling as well as upgrading banners and trophy cases in the school.

“Some of those little things are a big deal in a tight community,” Gragg said.