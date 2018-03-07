By DEREK WILEY

Of the Keizertimes

Kailey Doutt’s coaches, teammates and parents have told her to shoot more for years.

This season she finally did and the result was the league’s biggest individual prize as Doutt was voted Greater Valley Conference Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

“Last year I never took my outside shots and everyone yelled at me to shoot,” Doutt said. “This year we worked a lot more on our shooting and individual moves. I felt a lot more confident shooting from the outside. It opens up the rest of my game because people know I want to drive and post up.”

Doutt, who averaged 18.4 points and 6.9 rebounds this season, thought she had a chance at winning the award.

“It was one of my goals, in the back of my head, all season,” Doutt said. “I knew it was possible. I was super excited and I feel super blessed to be able to get it and the other coaches recognize I was playing well. I was just super happy. It shows that all of my hard work has paid off over the past four years. I’ve worked on basketball a lot my whole life. It’s paid off.”

Doutt showed she was in the running for the league’s best player early on, making 15 of 17 shots for 32 points and eight rebounds against Tualatin on Dec. 2.

Playing in the Nike Shootout at Lake Oswego, Doutt then posted a double-double of 33 points and 15 rebounds against West Albany on Dec. 29.

“A lot of our offense went through her,” McNary head coach Elizabeth Doran said. “She just did a really good job inside for us and was more aggressive shooting the basketball. I’m really happy for her. She deserved it and worked really hard all season. It’s a cool award and it’s nice that it fell to one of our players.”

Doutt’s biggest shot came in the final seconds off a 30-29 win at Forest Grove on Jan. 30.

“The adrenaline rush after that shot was crazy,” Doutt said. “I was super hyped up the rest of the day and the next day. That was a big game for us.”

Her younger sister, Leah, a freshman on the team, had the assist on the play.

“Playing with my sister was a lot of fun,” Doutt said. “We get along super well and we’re best friends. We’re super close. There wasn’t a lot of arguing. She’s a great player. She added a lot to the team so it was tons of fun. All of the freshmen are super close with my family. It was great getting to play with them and getting to practice with them and just being around them all of the time. I consider them my little sisters.”

McNary finished the season 17-8 overall and 11-5 in league play.

“My teammates worked together and got me the ball,” Doutt said. “It wouldn’t have happened without them.”

Senior Paige Downer and junior Abbie Hawley were voted to the All-GVC Second Team. Junior Sabella Alfaro was an honorable mention pick.