By DEREK WILEY

Of the Keizertimes

LAKE OSWEGO—McNary struggled to break 30 points in its first two games of the Nike Shootout.

On Friday, Kailey Doutt got there alone, scoring a career high 33 as the Lady Celts defeated West Albany 59-45 in the consolation bracket to break a two-game losing streak.

McNary led just 27-26 at halftime before going on an 18-0 run in the third quarter. Doutt had 15 points, crushing the Bulldogs in the paint.

“I was trying to run hard to the block and beat them there because I think they were tired,” Doutt said. “We worked the ball around a lot better and the guards were penetrating, which opened up other things and we were pushing the floor. That’s what got us a lot of our points.”

West Albany scored its first basket of the third quarter on a free throw with 36 seconds remaining and its only field goal with 24 seconds to go. But by that point the Lady Celts had a commanding 45-29 lead.

McNary primarily plays man defense but went in and out of a 2-3 zone to disrupt the Bulldogs.

“We kind of put that in on the fly,” Lady Celts head coach Elizabeth Doran said. “It was good for us to practice that and they actually did a pretty good job in it.”

West Albany mounted a comeback in the fourth and got within 48-45 with 3:14 remaining. However, McNary closed the game on an 11-0 run.

“You can’t let that go for that long,” Doran said. “We need to learn to snap out of it a little quicker and push back sooner. They’re (West Albany) a tough team for us to play because they play aggressively and they’re pretty much all guards like we are so it’s always a battle.”

After falling to Clackamas 51-30 on Wednesday and Skyview 37-27 on Thursday to begin the tournament, the Lady Celts focused on taking higher percentage shots and getting to the free throw line.

McNary went 19-for-27 from the line against West Albany.

“We were focusing on getting to the basket more,” Doran said. “We shot like four free throws yesterday and not a lot the day before. We were trying to get more high percentage shots at the basket. You’re not going to shoot well everyday. If you’re not making outside shots, let’s get inside and get some higher percentage shots. Kailey is a good player inside. The other teams we’ve faced had big kids inside so it was hard for us to do that.”

Abbie Hawley added 13 points against West Albany. Paige Downer finished with nine.

Doutt scored 12 against Clackamas and Hawley added nine.

Against Skyview, Doutt had 13 and Hawley 10.

“They were the two best teams probably we’ve seen,” Doutt said. “Clackamas, for sure, they’re one of the top teams in the state. They have two tall girls. That’s why they beat us inside. We did a good job defending their guards but inside was tough.”

McNary entered the tournament 7-0 before suffering its first two losses.

“They (Clackamas) were in a 2-3 zone on us and it bothered us a lot, their length and their size inside,” Doran said. “We had no real answer for their inside kids. This has been good for us. We’ve faced a bit of adversity. We were able to bounce back today and get a win.”