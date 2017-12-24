By ERIC A. HOWALD

Of the Keizertimes

A single-car crash led to the arrest of two suspects – one each – in the robberies of Shari’s Cafe and Pies and Good Times Grill on River Road North in Keizer.

Good Times Grill was robbed by two armed men on Dec. 11. A Shari’s manager was pushed to the ground, and a cash drawer was stolen, on Dec. 7.

On Monday, Dec. 11, Sgt. Jeff Goodman responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash into a utility box in the 3800 block of River Road North. The occupants of the vehicle had already fled the scene, but the license plate matched one sought in connection with other robberies.

Some of the occupants were detained near the scene of the crash and officers learned they were staying in the Quality Inn & Suites on Wittenberg Lane Northeast in Keizer. Officers responded to the hotel to follow up on the investigation and recognized another man, Brandon J. Thompson, in the hotel lobby wanted for questioning by the Keizer Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit in the Shari’s robbery.

Thompson was detained and taken to the police station. Officers eventually ended up searching two rooms at the hotel in connection with the Keizer crimes.

Thompson was taken to the Marion County Correctional Facility (MCCF) where he was charged with third degree robbery and theft in connection with the Shari’s robbery.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, Keizer officers arrested James A. Libokmeto – a man Det. Chris Nelson said was staying in the Quality Inn with Thompson – and charged him with second degree robbery, third degree theft and violation of probation in connection with the robbery at Good Times Grill.

Police are continuing to investigate the incidents and identify additional suspects.

The victim at Good Times, a 44-year-old woman who works at the business located at 122 Chemawa Road N.E., told police she was closing up when the first suspect entered and demanded money while pointing a handgun at her. After the first suspect robbed her and fled the business with an undisclosed amount of cash, a second male, also armed with a handgun, emerged from the back of the business, approached the victim and demanded money. After telling the second suspect she had already been robbed by the first suspect, the second man appeared to become confused and then fled.

Shari’s was robbed about 8 p.m. on Dec. 7.

Witnesses told police that two males entered the restaurant and pushed the manager to the ground before grabbing the drawer from a cash register and fleeing the business. The amount stolen was not disclosed.

Anyone having any information about the incident at Good Times incident is asked to contact Keizer Police Department Det. Ben Howden at 503-856-3525. Investigators ask anyone who resides or has a business with security or surveillance cameras in the immediate vicinity of the Good Times Grill to review their recordings to see if either suspect can be seen.

Tips can also be submitted by email to Tips@keizer.org. Persons providing information can remain anonymous, but reference Keizer Police Department incident no. 17-5115 for the Good Times robbery or incident no. 17-5076 for the Shari’s robbery.