By DEREK WILEY

Of the Keizertimes

McNary’s girls swim team went into the break with a 97-47 win over Sprague on Thursday, Dec. 14 in the Kroc Center.

The Lady Celts won two of three relays.

Alex Beard, Bella Beard, Emily Alger and Haley Deban placed first in the 200-yard medley relay in 2:03.70. Hannah Corpe, Emily Alger, Lizzie Bryant and Alyssa Garvey then touched the wall first in the 400 free relay in 4:34.14.

Bella Beard won the closest race of the meet, edging Sprague’s Caitlin Evenson 1:15.51 to 1:15.54 in the 100 breaststroke. Bella also finished first in the 500 free in 5:45.32.

Alex Beard won the 100 butterfly in 1:11.01.

Haley Hughes had the fastest time in the 200 IM, finishing in 3:10.95.

Haley Debban set a personal record of 27.09 in the 50 free, which was good enough for second.

“We are finally getting into swimming shape and kids are getting comfortable in the pool,” McNary head coach Casey Lewin said.

“We knew there was going to be a lot of close races on the girls side and there were a couple that we pulled out. That was huge for us. We knew it was going to be close. We went out and swam fast and competed well and took care of business.”

McNary’s boys lost 92-71 to Sprague.

The Olympians won all three relays.

“They had all of their club kids back and they have some pretty fast boys so I knew those relays, we probably wouldn’t be able to get,” Lewin said. “I figured we would be within about 20 points and we were. I’m happy with that. We had a lot more best times on the boys side. They’re finally starting to get there.”

Harrison Vaughn won the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.58. Kyle Hooper placed first in the 100 fly in 1:05.25.

“The biggest thing for us is just been not worrying about who we’re racing and just going out and taking care of our own race, not worrying about who’s next to you because we always race the clock,” Lewin said. “We just happen to do it with other people. We’re getting a lot better at focusing on taking care of our own races and then good things happen from there.”

McNary has two weeks off from competition before returning to the pool on Jan. 2 against West Salem.

“We’re definitely where we should be,” Lewin said. “I’m pleased. I’m excited to see where we’ll be with these two weeks of training. We’re working really hard, like we usually do at this time and kind of breaking the kids down a little bit. We don’t race so we can be as sore as we need to be.”