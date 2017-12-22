June 14, 1945 – November 25, 2017

Jo-Ann Audrey Rayner passed away Nov. 25, 2017, at home beside her husband, George, after a lengthy illness.

She was the daughter of Audrey and Joseph Bagg (predeceased), mother of Julie, grandmother of Catherine, Jade and Stephanie, great-grandmother of Emily, stepmother to Robert (Norma), Debra (Luis), Linda (Mike) and Steven (Sharon), sister of Mike (Sue) of Courtice, Ontario, Canada, and Sean (Lorena) of La Paz, B.C, Mexico and lifelong best friend of Julie Ridler.

Jo-Ann will be remembered by family and friends as loving, caring and generous soul who always thought of others before herself. She will be missed by all who came in contract with her.

Jo-Ann was cremated and she will be buried in Ontario, Canada at a later date. A Celebration of Life will be held at that time.