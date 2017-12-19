Whiteaker Middle School completed its 2017 volleyball season Tuesday, Dec. 12 at Claggett Creek.

The Wolverines had 108 girls participate on eight total seventh and eighth grade teams.

The eighth graders went a combined 28-5 with coach Scott Coburn’s varsity team tying for first with an 8-1 record. All teams finished the season playing against CCMS at McNary.

“We worked hard to improve so that they are ready to take the next step to high school,” Coburn said. “It is a great event that showcases Keizer’s two middle school’s volleyball talent. Thank you to coach (Crystal) DeMello for hosting us and all her players for keeping score and line judging.”

Whiteaker’s seventh grade teams went a combined 33-4. Coburn’s varsity team went 10-0 to place first in the league.

“For it being the first experience for a lot of our 58 girls they improved quickly and competed well,” Coburn said. “This group is very eager to learn and are planning on playing a lot of volleyball to be ready to have a great eighth grade season. Many of our volleyball athletes are playing club volleyball this winter and spring. Next year will be another amazing experience for all these young ladies, either at Whiteaker or in high school.”