By DEREK WILEY

Of the Keizertimes

McNary’s toughest competition in the pool came against itself as the Celtics easily defeated McKay in its second swim meet of the season.

Competing at the Kroc Center on Thursday, Dec. 7, the McNary boys outscored the Royal Scots 123-23 while the girls won 101-54.

With more depth on the boys team, McNary coach Casey Lewin mixed up his relays.

In the 200-yard medley relay, Brock Wyer, Harrison Vaughn, Jackson McCarty and Wyatt Sherwood were able to edge Kyle Hooper, Grant Biondi, Jabez Rhoades and Jack O’Connor by a little more than half a second.

The 200 free relay was also tight with Wyer, O’Connor, Rhoades and Vaughn defeating McCarty, Biondi, Hooper and Sherwood by two seconds.

“I was impressed with our boys, both our A and our B relays,” Lewin said. “We were much more competitive amongst ourselves than I thought, which I like to see. It will keep them more motivated during practice, knowing there is someone right at their heels. It will be interesting to see how it all shakes out at the end of the year because we have 7-8 guys that are gunning for those four spots.”

The Celtics also won the 400 free relay as Brennan Whalen, Collin Wentworth, Josiah Metz and Bryce Junker touched the wall in 4:28.51.

The Lady Celts swept the relays as well. Kylie McCarty, Emma Garland, Kylee Daulton and Alyssa Garvey won the 400 free relay by under a second in 4:28.81. Alex Beard, Bella Beard, Emily Alger and Haley Debban took first in the 200 medley relay in 2:02.93. Alex Beard, Alger, Garvey and Garland won the 200 free relay in 1:55.21.

Bella Beard won the 500 free in 5:49.08 and the 100 butterfly in 1:17.79. Alex Beard took first in the 200 IM in 2:26.97. Alger touched the wall first in the 100 free, finishing in 1:04.11.

Biondi edged Hooper by a little more than a second in the boys 100 fly, finishing in 1:06.18. Biondi also won the 500 free in 5:57.65. Hooper took first in the 200 IM in 2:16.61.

Vaughn won the 50 free in 24.04 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.60.

O’Connor took first in the 100 backstroke in 1:25.34. Wyer won the 200 free in 2:16.79.

“We’re starting to a look a little more in swimming shape,” Lewin said. “We definitely improved a lot from Forest Grove. I’m really excited. This group everyday gets a little bit better, which is nice to see.”