By ERIC A. HOWALD

Of the Keizertimes

After Keizer Police Department asked the public for help in locating a transient man suspected of burglarizing two Keizer coffee shops, an arrest was made in Salem on Monday, Dec. 11.

Keizer Police Department publicized their search for John Albert Herriges last week and it helped lead to his arrest.

Herriges was wanted in connection with four incidents in Keizer, three that took place in October and one in December. On Oct. 12, investigators believe he was involved in a criminal mischief incident at Dutch Bros. He is also being sought in connection with a burglary at Bentley’s Coffee on Oct. 14 and a second burglary at Dutch Bros. on Oct. 20. Herriges is also a suspect in a third incident at Dutch Bros. on Thursday, Dec. 7.

At 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 11, Salem Police Department officers responded to a possible sighting of Herriges walking into a restroom at Champions Bar & Grill located at 2930 Silverton Road N.E. The caller said she had seen media reports about Herriges being wanted in connection with the Keizer crimes.

Police arrived at the restaurant and Herriges was identified and taken into custody without incident. After his arrest, Herriges was brought to the Keizer police station where he was questioned about the Keizer burglaries. He was arrested and taken to Marion County Correctional Facility where he was charged with one count each of burglary, attempted burglary and criminal mischief. He is being held on $20,000 bail.

Herriges was arrested in October on suspicion of involvement with a burglary and criminal mischief incident in September at the Bentley’s Coffee on Mission Street in Salem. Charges were filed on Oct. 16 in Marion County Circuit on Oct. 16 and Herriges was released from the Marion County Correctional Facility on Oct. 18.

On Nov. 30, Herriges was charged with burglary, criminal mischief and theft in connection with incidents at Crooked House Bistro in west Salem. Herriges allegedly entered the restaurant and remained inside with intention of committing a burglary, during the course of the incident the building was damaged and property valued at less than $100 was taken.

When Herriges failed to appear for the arraignment on charges related to the Crooked House Bistro, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He also had an outstanding felony warrant stemming from a Polk County arrest.

Herriges has had run-ins with Marion County law enforcement officers dating back to 2002. Charges range from driving infractions to possession of methamphetamine to forgery.

Anyone having additional information about the crimes can contact Det. Tim Lathrop at 503-856-3481. Tips can also be emailed to Tips@keizer.org, individuals who provide times can remain anonymous.